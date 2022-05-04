Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson Matthey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,875 ($23.42) to GBX 1,800 ($22.49) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($34.98) to GBX 2,600 ($32.48) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($31.36) to GBX 2,320 ($28.98) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,404.00.

Shares of JMPLY opened at $55.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.31. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $95.72.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

