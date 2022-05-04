Jonathan Moulds Buys 100,000 Shares of Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT) Stock

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Moulds purchased 100,000 shares of Litigation Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £104,000 ($129,918.80).

Jonathan Moulds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 22nd, Jonathan Moulds acquired 155,000 shares of Litigation Capital Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £162,750 ($203,310.43).

On Friday, April 8th, Jonathan Moulds acquired 250,000 shares of Litigation Capital Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £257,500 ($321,673.95).

On Friday, February 4th, Jonathan Moulds acquired 600,000 shares of Litigation Capital Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £546,000 ($682,073.70).

Shares of LIT stock opened at GBX 104.28 ($1.30) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 103.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 102.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.57. The company has a market capitalization of £124.30 million and a PE ratio of 17.13. Litigation Capital Management Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 80 ($1.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 140 ($1.75).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Litigation Capital Management from GBX 94 ($1.17) to GBX 146 ($1.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

About Litigation Capital Management (Get Rating)

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides litigation finance and risk management services associated with individual and portfolios of litigation projects in Australia and the United Kingdom. Its services include commercial claims, class actions, insolvency, arbitration, and corporate portfolios.

