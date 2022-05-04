JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €27.00 Price Target

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has been given a €27.00 ($28.42) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DTE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($23.68) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($22.42) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($22.11) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a €25.20 ($26.53) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($27.37) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, February 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.90 ($25.16).

Shares of DTE opened at €17.38 ($18.29) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($13.39) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($19.08). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €16.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of €16.58.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

