JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €48.70 Price Target

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) received a €48.70 ($51.26) target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 19.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a €60.00 ($63.16) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($74.74) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($55.79) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays set a €68.00 ($71.58) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($61.05) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €65.47 ($68.91).

FME stock opened at €60.40 ($63.58) on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €50.98 ($53.66) and a 1 year high of €71.14 ($74.88). The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion and a PE ratio of 18.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is €59.66 and its 200-day moving average is €58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

