JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates $120.00 Price Target for Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) has been given a $120.00 target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.61% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.95.
NYSE:NTR opened at $105.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.60. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $56.28 and a twelve month high of $117.25.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.
Nutrien Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.
