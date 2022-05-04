JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates $120.00 Price Target for Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) has been given a $120.00 target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.95.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NYSE:NTR opened at $105.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.60. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $56.28 and a twelve month high of $117.25.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.