Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kadant had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $226.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Kadant’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Kadant updated its Q2 guidance to $1.86 to $1.96 EPS.

NYSE KAI opened at $188.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. Kadant has a 52 week low of $163.17 and a 52 week high of $240.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 14.42%.

In other news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,480 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,415 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $283,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 52.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 32.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

