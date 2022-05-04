Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaman from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Kaman from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

KAMN stock opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $994.62 million, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.23. Kaman has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $57.36.

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.20). Kaman had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kaman will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAMN. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Kaman by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Kaman by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Kaman by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Kaman by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Kaman by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

