Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th.

Kennametal has a dividend payout ratio of 35.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kennametal to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Kennametal stock opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.71. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $25.34 and a 12 month high of $42.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on KMT shares. TheStreet lowered Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Kennametal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Loop Capital downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.11.

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1,140.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,548,000 after purchasing an additional 705,078 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 8.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at $375,000.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

