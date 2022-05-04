Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Barclays

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KMT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Kennametal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Shares of KMT opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $25.34 and a 52 week high of $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.71.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kennametal by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Kennametal by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Kennametal by 1.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Kennametal by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

