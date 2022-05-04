Kepler Capital Markets Lowers Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) to Hold

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a €11.30 ($11.89) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DVDCF. Citigroup upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.30 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($12.63) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €11.60 ($12.21) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.61.

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano stock opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average is $12.90.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

