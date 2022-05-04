Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €795.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €795.00 ($836.84) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KER. Royal Bank of Canada set a €810.00 ($852.63) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC set a €600.00 ($631.58) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a €805.00 ($847.37) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €670.00 ($705.26) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €785.00 ($826.32) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kering currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €760.21 ($800.23).

Get Kering alerts:

EPA:KER opened at €490.30 ($516.11) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €563.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is €636.88. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($243.53) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($439.37).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.