Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €810.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €810.00 ($852.63) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($868.42) price objective on Kering in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €700.00 ($736.84) price objective on Kering in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €805.00 ($847.37) price objective on Kering in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays set a €795.00 ($836.84) price objective on Kering in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC set a €600.00 ($631.58) target price on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €760.21 ($800.23).

Shares of Kering stock opened at €490.30 ($516.11) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €563.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of €636.88. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($243.53) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($439.37).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

