KeyCorp Cuts Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Price Target to $45.00

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at KeyCorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KAMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

KAMN stock opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.52. Kaman has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $57.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.76 million, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.20). Kaman had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kaman will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaman by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,092,000 after purchasing an additional 105,632 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Kaman by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,351,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,470,000 after acquiring an additional 99,816 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kaman by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,715,000 after acquiring an additional 37,361 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kaman by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 921,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,758,000 after acquiring an additional 23,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Kaman by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,858,000 after acquiring an additional 22,718 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

