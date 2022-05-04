KeyCorp Weighs in on Haynes International, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Haynes International in a research note issued on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst M. Leshock now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.78 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.75. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

HAYN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $38.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.93. The company has a market cap of $479.95 million, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.34. Haynes International has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $49.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Haynes International had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 4.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Haynes International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Haynes International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Haynes International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Haynes International during the first quarter valued at $268,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.29%.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

