Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Given New €95.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from €93.00 ($97.89) to €95.00 ($100.00) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KGSPY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kingspan Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Kingspan Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €119.00 ($125.26) to €115.00 ($121.05) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €119.00 ($125.26) to €115.00 ($121.05) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kingspan Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Shares of KGSPY opened at $89.02 on Tuesday. Kingspan Group has a one year low of $85.29 and a one year high of $126.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.72.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

