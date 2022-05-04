Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Price Target Raised to €103.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €102.00 ($107.37) to €103.00 ($108.42) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KGSPY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Kingspan Group from €119.00 ($125.26) to €115.00 ($121.05) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group upgraded Kingspan Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC upgraded Kingspan Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Kingspan Group from €119.00 ($125.26) to €115.00 ($121.05) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kingspan Group from €93.00 ($97.89) to €95.00 ($100.00) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.60.

Shares of KGSPY opened at $89.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.72. Kingspan Group has a fifty-two week low of $85.29 and a fifty-two week high of $126.15.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

