Kitwave Group (LON:KITW) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Kitwave Group (LON:KITW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 255 ($3.19) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 71.01% from the stock’s previous close.

KITW opened at GBX 149.11 ($1.86) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of £104.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.56. Kitwave Group has a 1-year low of GBX 129.50 ($1.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 179.75 ($2.25).

Get Kitwave Group alerts:

In other Kitwave Group news, insider Gerard T. Murray purchased 15,000 shares of Kitwave Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of £21,750 ($27,170.52).

Kitwave Group plc engages in the wholesale business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Ambient, Frozen & Chilled, and Foodservice. The Ambient division supplies confectionery, soft drinks, crisps and snacks, and tobacco. This division serves independent convenience stores, vending operators, national retailers, and other UK wholesalers through a network of 6 depots.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kitwave Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kitwave Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.