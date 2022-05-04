KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the March 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 571,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KREF. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 241.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KREF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $18.58 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 409.61, a quick ratio of 409.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 54.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.37%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

