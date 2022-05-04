KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Short Interest Update

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,400 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the March 31st total of 157,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNOP. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE KNOP opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.02. KNOT Offshore Partners has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $20.34.

KNOT Offshore Partners ( NYSE:KNOP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $72.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

KNOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KNOT Offshore Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.