Kornit Digital (KRNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Kornit Digital has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.12). Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kornit Digital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $68.43 on Wednesday. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $64.87 and a fifty-two week high of $181.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.37 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.28.
KRNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $202.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.80.
Kornit Digital Company Profile
Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.
