Krispy Kreme (DNUT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Krispy Kreme to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Krispy Kreme has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.380-$0.410 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $0.38-$0.41 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.04 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Krispy Kreme to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Krispy Kreme stock opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. Krispy Kreme has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $132,525.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNUT. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at $124,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DNUT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.65.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

