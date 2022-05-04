Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.25 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

LSCC opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 1.14. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $85.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.81.

LSCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $254,290.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $53,282.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 240,495 shares of company stock worth $14,171,480. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

