Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is an iconic brand in the RV industry. It offer RV brands, Lazydays features new and pre-owned RVs, service bays and on-site campgrounds. The company also has rental fleets in Florida, Arizona and Colorado. In addition, Lazydays RV Accessories & More stores offer accessories and hard-to-find parts. Lazydays Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corp. II, is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Lazydays from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Lazydays from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.78. Lazydays has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $25.70.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $322.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.10 million. Lazydays had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Lazydays will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Lazydays in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Lazydays by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Lazydays by 158.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Lazydays in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lazydays in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

