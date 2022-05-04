Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Short Interest Down 16.0% in April

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the March 31st total of 106,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Legacy Housing by 16.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Osmium Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 3rd quarter worth $2,409,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 210,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 28,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.82% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Legacy Housing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
About Legacy Housing (Get Rating)
Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.
