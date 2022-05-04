Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEGN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGN. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the third quarter valued at $82,371,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,474 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 11,804,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,228,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the third quarter valued at $29,964,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Legend Biotech by 484.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,537,000 after acquiring an additional 543,026 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -30.13 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.43. Legend Biotech has a 12-month low of $27.71 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 131.45% and a negative net margin of 429.40%. Analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

