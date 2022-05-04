Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company’s lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NASDAQ LEGN opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.13 and a beta of -0.10. Legend Biotech has a 52 week low of $27.71 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.43.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 429.40% and a negative return on equity of 131.45%. The company had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 2,373.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

About Legend Biotech (Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

