Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,340,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 8,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE LEG opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average of $39.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 24.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LEG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In related news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 398.8% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

