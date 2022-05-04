Liberum Capital Lowers boohoo group (LON:BOO) to Hold

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.87) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 200 ($2.50). Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 140 ($1.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.87) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on boohoo group from GBX 350 ($4.37) to GBX 190 ($2.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 291.50 ($3.64).

boohoo group stock opened at GBX 69.20 ($0.86) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £877.24 million and a P/E ratio of 14.74. boohoo group has a 52 week low of GBX 63.32 ($0.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 337 ($4.21). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 87.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 121.15.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

