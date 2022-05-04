Life Time Group (LTH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Life Time Group has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $360.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.93 million. Life Time Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Life Time Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Life Time Group stock opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Life Time Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.56.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Life Time Group (Get Rating)
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
