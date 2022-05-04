Lightbridge (LTBR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The energy company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter.

Get Lightbridge alerts:

Shares of LTBR opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.16. Lightbridge has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $14.60.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Lightbridge to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTBR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lightbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $995,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lightbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 15,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lightbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. 7.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lightbridge (Get Rating)

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.