Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. is a content delivery partner enabling the next wave of Internet business and entertainment. More than 1300 Internet, entertainment, software, and technology brands trust their robust, scalable platform to monetize their digital assets by delivering a brilliant online experience to their global audience. LimeLight’s architecture bypasses the busy public Internet using a dedicated optical network that interconnects thousands of servers and delivers massive files at the speed of light — directly to the access networks that consumers use every day. LimeLight’s proven network and passion for service assures their customers that every object in their library will be instantly delivered to every user, every time. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LLNW. Truist Financial upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Limelight Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.34.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.27 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.85.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.15 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Peterschmidt acquired 68,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $244,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,588.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the first quarter worth $1,552,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 416,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 103,551 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 2,843.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 69,786 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,357,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 507,574 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,132,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limelight Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

