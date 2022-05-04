Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

LINC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.31.

NASDAQ LINC opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.21. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $8.20.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $87.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.38 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 13,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

