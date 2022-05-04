Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.08.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,625,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4,209.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 422,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,035,000 after purchasing an additional 412,534 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 433,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,605,000 after purchasing an additional 299,241 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 528,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,337,000 after buying an additional 258,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $62.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $56.41 and a 52 week high of $77.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.90.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.42). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Lincoln National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.