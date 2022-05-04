Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €352.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €352.00 ($370.53) price objective on Linde (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €340.00 ($357.89) target price on Linde in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €323.00 ($340.00) target price on Linde in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Baader Bank set a €327.00 ($344.21) price target on Linde in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €345.00 ($363.16) price target on Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €322.25 ($339.21).

ETR:LIN opened at €300.10 ($315.89) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €280.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is €282.98. Linde has a fifty-two week low of €235.25 ($247.63) and a fifty-two week high of €309.35 ($325.63). The stock has a market capitalization of $152.37 billion and a PE ratio of 43.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

