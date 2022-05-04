Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-4.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $594-608 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $603.63 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LFUS. StockNews.com began coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $314.50.

NASDAQ LFUS traded up $19.71 on Wednesday, hitting $255.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,646. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $223.31 and a 52-week high of $334.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $623.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $213,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

