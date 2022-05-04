LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1066.5-$1087.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.

Shares of LIVN opened at $75.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.78. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $68.68 and a 52 week high of $93.89.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.20 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LIVN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded LivaNova from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.57.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,784 shares of company stock worth $470,316 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivaNova (Get Rating)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.