LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the March 31st total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Several analysts have commented on LIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.57.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $83,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,634.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,784 shares of company stock valued at $470,316 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LivaNova by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,120,000 after buying an additional 92,200 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in LivaNova by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,415,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,042,000 after buying an additional 230,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,418,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,406,000 after purchasing an additional 34,304 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,310,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,002,000 after purchasing an additional 91,515 shares during the period. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 1,734,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,647,000 after purchasing an additional 609,500 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIVN stock opened at $75.35 on Wednesday. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $68.68 and a 1 year high of $93.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 0.91.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. LivaNova’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that LivaNova will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

