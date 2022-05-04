Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.92 million. Livent had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 4.63%. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

NYSE LTHM opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,096.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.15. Livent has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $33.04.

Get Livent alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Livent by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,884,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,475,000 after acquiring an additional 582,130 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Livent by 200.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 477,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after acquiring an additional 318,451 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Livent by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Livent by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 13,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Livent from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.58.

About Livent (Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.