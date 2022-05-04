Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) Short Interest Up 29.1% in April

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the March 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.4 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Local Bounti in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Local Bounti in the 4th quarter worth $387,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Local Bounti in the 4th quarter worth $2,580,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Local Bounti in the 4th quarter worth $581,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Local Bounti in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOCL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Local Bounti in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Local Bounti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Local Bounti has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Local Bounti stock opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.12. Local Bounti has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.82.

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

