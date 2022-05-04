Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Announces Dividend of $0.09

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0895 per share on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th.

Shares of LZAGY opened at $57.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.25. Lonza Group has a one year low of $57.60 and a one year high of $86.31.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LZAGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 850 to CHF 900 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 800 to CHF 785 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $592.00.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.

