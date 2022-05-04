Loop Capital Boosts Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target to $100.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $60.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 85.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SMCI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $10.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.96. 23,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,706. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.19. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $32.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 39,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $1,630,826.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $374,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,604 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,678. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 10.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

