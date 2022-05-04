Loungers’ (LGRS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Loungers (LON:LGRS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 390 ($4.87) price target on the stock.
LGRS stock opened at GBX 234 ($2.92) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £240.41 million and a PE ratio of -585.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 245 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 267.63. Loungers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 225.88 ($2.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 300.61 ($3.76). The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.74.
Loungers Company Profile (Get Rating)
