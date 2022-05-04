Loungers’ (LGRS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Loungers (LON:LGRS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 390 ($4.87) price target on the stock.

LGRS stock opened at GBX 234 ($2.92) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £240.41 million and a PE ratio of -585.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 245 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 267.63. Loungers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 225.88 ($2.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 300.61 ($3.76). The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.74.

Loungers plc operates cafés, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 18, 2021, it operated 168 sites, including 138 Lounges and 30 Cosy Club cafés, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

