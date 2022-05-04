Lucid Diagnostics (LUCD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). On average, analysts expect Lucid Diagnostics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lucid Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LUCD opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. Lucid Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $13.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.98.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. 8.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Lucid Diagnostics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Lucid Diagnostics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

About Lucid Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.