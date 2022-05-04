Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $393.51 Million

Equities analysts expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) to post sales of $393.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lumentum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $390.00 million and the highest is $400.30 million. Lumentum posted sales of $419.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LITE. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.88.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $791,840.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LITE. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at $245,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Lumentum by 2.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Lumentum by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lumentum by 1.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

LITE stock opened at $82.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $108.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.37.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

