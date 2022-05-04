Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25-1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $405-430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $406.18 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Lumentum from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lumentum from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.88.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $82.14 on Wednesday. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $791,840.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 221,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,387,000 after acquiring an additional 24,809 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

