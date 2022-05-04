Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LAZR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Luminar Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 21.68 and a quick ratio of 21.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43. Luminar Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $26.39.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.05% and a negative net margin of 745.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $2,042,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Austin Russell bought 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $206,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,097,550 and have sold 523,062 shares worth $7,435,589. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2,609.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 8,000.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.