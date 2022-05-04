Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luminar Technologies Inc. is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company. Luminar Technologies, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

LAZR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.43. Luminar Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 21.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 745.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Luminar Technologies news, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $2,042,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Austin Russell acquired 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,097,550 and sold 523,062 shares worth $7,435,589. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAZR. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 303.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,038,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540,265 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 84.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,546,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,628 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,439,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,341,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,508,000 after buying an additional 997,078 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,424,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,730,000 after buying an additional 724,816 shares during the period. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

