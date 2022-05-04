LumiraDx (LMDX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $118.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.00 million. On average, analysts expect LumiraDx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LumiraDx stock opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.98. LumiraDx has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $11.09.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LMDX shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on LumiraDx from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LumiraDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMDX. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000.

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostic company. It focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. The company was formerly known as Point of Care Testing Limited and changed its name to LumiraDx Ltd in January 2018.

