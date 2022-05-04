LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON. “

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of LumiraDx from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

LumiraDx stock opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. LumiraDx has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $11.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $118.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that LumiraDx will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LumiraDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LumiraDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of LumiraDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LumiraDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Prescott General Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of LumiraDx by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 94,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter.

About LumiraDx

