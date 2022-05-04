Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $345.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNEGY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 390 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from €306.00 ($322.11) to €300.00 ($315.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Lundin Energy AB (publ) alerts:

LNEGY stock opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.23. Lundin Energy AB has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $45.20.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 639.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible oil and gas reserves of 799.4 MMboe.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.